Jan. 28, 1768: Moses Little and Jonathan Bagley, both of Newbury, Massachusetts, receive a grant for land around the falls on the Androscoggin River from the Pejepscot Proprietors.
A condition of the grant is that 50 families live there in 50 houses by June 1, 1774. In the fall of 1770, Paul Hildreth becomes the first settler to move there.
The settlement, named Lewiston, later becomes Maine’s second-largest city.
Jan. 28, 2019: The University of Maine System trustees approve a sweeping $100 million master plan for the revitalization of the University of Southern Maine.
The plan calls for a $25 million student center, new dormitories and a campus quad in Portland, as well as other changes at the school’s Portland and Gorham campuses. First proposed in 2016, the overhaul is expected to take years to achieve.
The plan is part of a major rebranding that USM President Glenn Cummings promised when he took over in 2015 during a fiscal crisis.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Presented by:
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Roux Institute a giant leap for Maine
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Honoring the memory of the Holocaust
-
Letters to the Editor
Remarks at school board meeting misinterpreted
-
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Collins has stood up for fair trial
-
Letters to the Editor
Question 1 not about ‘Big Pharma’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.