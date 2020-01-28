I have been seeing signs along the roads in my area stating “Yes on Question 1 – No to Big Pharma.” So, I looked up Question 1 and was horrified to find that these signs are fooling those of us who want to stand up to the major drug companies to lower our prescription drug costs.
It is true that we pay outrageous prices for many important medications. However, the drugs that are putting a strain on the family budget are not vaccinations for our children. No one should be advocating for us to stop using those medications that have kept us safe all these years. These signs are misleading. They are asking us to repeal a solution to the spreading of measles and other diseases that are harmful to our children.
If you want solutions to high medical costs, contact your legislators.Find out how you can join the fight for affordable health care.
Meanwhile, keep dangerous diseases out of our schools by using the cost-effective vaccinations that are recommended by our doctors.
Diane M. Clay
Litchfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Roux Institute a giant leap for Maine
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Honoring the memory of the Holocaust
-
Letters to the Editor
Remarks at school board meeting misinterpreted
-
Letters to the Editor
Sen. Collins has stood up for fair trial
-
Letters to the Editor
Question 1 not about ‘Big Pharma’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.