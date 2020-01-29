Please use your dollars to support your local Aubuchon Hardware store in Augusta. If we do not support this business, we may lose it to big-box stores. Whatever you need for hardware, they can help you, and you will be supporting Maine jobs too. Let’s do this!
Pam Cartier
Whitefield
