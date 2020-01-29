Central Maine Power Co. should have “treated its customers as friends and neighbors dealing with difficult and important issues” when it delivered roughly 1,000 threatening winter disconnection notices to customers, the company said in a filing late Tuesday with the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

“CMP should have communicated more clearly and more respectfully with customers about when and how they could be disconnected as a result of nonpayment,” the company wrote in a response mandated by the PUC, which last week voted to open an investigation into the company’s handling of the shutoff notices.

But while striking an apologetic tone, CMP said it continues to believe its winter disconnection notices and related communications “met the technical requirements of the commission’s rules.”

Viewed in the context of CMP’s previous statements defending the notices, its latest response to the PUC highlights the company’s evolving explanation of its practices involving customers with unpaid bills.

But one key point has remained consistent: CMP emphasized that no residential customers have been disconnected in the winter since 2017.

Still, the company on Tuesday acknowledged poor handling of the shutoff notices, which are routinely issued to customers with past-due balances as part of the utility’s collections process.

“Communications with customers must be clear and informative, making sure customers are made aware of their rights, the assistance available and the potential consequences of nonpayment,” the company said in Tuesday’s filing. “CMP was not sufficiently clear in its communications regarding the company’s right to cycle disconnect service during winter months.”

The term “cycle disconnect” refers to the practice of shutting off power to the homes of customers with unpaid bills during the day and restoring power at night.

CMP said 102 customers received hand-delivered “premise visit” packets this winter containing language the PUC had specifically instructed the utility not to use in late 2018. The packets still contained the old language and were delivered in error, CMP said.

The utility said it planned to send a letter on Wednesday to those customers, apologizing for the error and applying $10 to their account “in recognition of the confusion” the notice may have caused.

CMP’s statement comes a day after lawyers representing aggrieved customers announced they were seeking a class-action lawsuit against CMP, citing what they called “deceptive and misleading” winter disconnect notices.

The notices deceived customers into thinking their electric service would be shut off within days if they didn’t pay past due bills, according to the lawsuit. In fact, state law prohibits power from being disconnected between Nov. 15 and April 15 without PUC approval.

CMP’s public response to the controversy over shutoff notices has shifted over the past two weeks.

On Jan. 18, the company defended its practices by saying it had been sending out similar disconnection notices for years.

“This communication process toward potential disconnection for failure to pay bills is a process CMP has used for years,” CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett told the Press Herald. “There is nothing new in how we work with customers to encourage them to pay their bills.”

Hartnett said that when an account is overdue, the utility takes a half-dozen progressive steps to reach customers to encourage payment and discuss assistance plans: It notes the overage on monthly bills, sends overdue notices, makes two phone calls and a property visit, and, if all else fails, sends a disconnect notice.

But five days later, CMP President and CEO Doug Herling told the Press Herald he was “disturbed by the tone” of the notices and had set up an internal team to review all correspondences related to disconnection.

Herling stopped short of apologizing to customers who felt threatened with having their power shut off during the cold weather, in violation of state law. He also declined to speculate on whether the wording used in the notices was legal, saying he’d let that process play out with state regulators.

The winter disconnection controversy is the latest flashpoint for the embattled utility and its management. On Thursday, the PUC is set to rule on its yearlong investigation into the company’s billing and metering system. The agency’s staff found no “systemic” problems with the system, despite what it characterized as mismanagement of the system’s testing and launch.

Customers and the state’s Office of Public Advocate disagree, however, citing ongoing problems.

This story will be updated.

