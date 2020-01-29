The Harlow has announced the 14th annual Higher Forms of Art exhibition of artwork by students from area high schools presented in partnership with the University of Maine at Augusta for the seventh year in a row. Higher Forms of Art gives emerging artists the opportunity to show their art in a professional gallery space, and offers students the experience of organizing and installing a major art exhibition, according to a news release from The Harlow, based in Hallowell.

Higher Forms of Art will be on view Feb. 2-23, at the Danforth Gallery, located at Jewett Hall, 46 University Drive in Augusta.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. A reception for the artists and their art instructors is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, with a snow date of Monday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Participating high schools include: Cony High School, Augusta; Hall-Dale High School, Farmingdale; Gardiner Area High School; Kents Hill School; Maine Arts Academy, Sidney; Maranacook Community High School, Readfield; and Richmond High School.

For more information, contact Allison McKeen, programs and marketing manager, at 622-3813 or amckeen.harlow@gmail.com.

