WALES — The Madison boys basketball team gave its pursuit of a playoff spot a boost Wednesday night.

Cameron Cobb scored 15 points, and the Bulldogs defeated Oak Hill 45-38 in a key Mountain Valley Conference matchup.

Madison (9-7) entered the game outside of the Class C South playoff field, but got off to a good start in a game it needed with a 13-7 first-quarter lead. Caden Franzose and Aiden Ostiguy added seven points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Liam Rodrigue paced Oak Hill (7-10) with eight points, while D’Andre Daniels added seven.

MONMOUTH 53, HALL-DALE 48: Gabe Martin had a game-high 26 points to lead the Mustangs to an MVC win in Monmouth.

Cam Armstrong had eight points for Monmouth (9-7).

Patrick Rush led Hall-Dale (11-6) with 22 points, while Josh Nadeau scored 10.

RICHMOND 52, TEMPLE 36: In a game Tuesday, Calob Densmore had 20 points as the Bobcats improved to 9-6 with the victory in Richmond.

Kenny Bing added 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Dakotah Gilpatric scored nine. Ben Gardner and Bing had four steals apiece for the Bobcats.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KENTS HILL 47, HEBRON 34: Jarni Hewins had a game-high 13 points, and the Huskies came away with the Class C victory in Kents Hill.

Josie Harper Cunningham added 11 points for the Huskies (8-6), while Charlotte Harper Cunningham added seven.

Sarah English led the Lumberjacks (2-9) with 12 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

GREELY 8, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND/LEAVITT/OAK HILL 2: Ryan Moore netted three goals and had an assist as the Rangers cruised past Leavitt/GNG/Oak Hill/Poland in Auburn.

The Rangers (8-2-1) led 3-2 at the end of the first before outscoring the Kings 5-0 in the final two periods. Mitchell Parent, Andrew Moore, Tyler Grasky, Cam Malette, and Chris Williams all added a goal for the Rangers. Andrew Moore and Evan Dutil each had two assists, and Jared Swisher made 20 saves.

Blake Springer and Robert Gladu scored for the Kings (4-10). Vincent Lupardo stopped 21 of the 29 shots he faced.

