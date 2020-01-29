Another man connected to a July 17, 2019, robbery on Northern Avenue in Farmingdale was arrested earlier this month in New York and extradited to Maine.

Jonathan D. Pledger, 29, of Queens, New York, also known as “XL,” was arrested Jan. 14 in New York on a warrant, through a partnership between Maine State Police, New York City Department of Corrections Correctional Intelligence Bureau and the New York City Division of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Trooper Niles Krech.

Pledger was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center.

The complaint against Pledger details seven charges of which he is accused, stemming from the July 17 incident: Robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, assault, criminal restraint, violation of condition of release and criminal mischief. Pledger was also charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after reportedly having cocaine base, commonly known as crack, in his possession on July 14. Pledger violated a bail bond by failing to appear in court on July 15.

According to court documents written by Krech, Pledger and two other men came in through the front door of a residence at 543 Northern Ave. and Pledger began punching the male occupant of the home. Another man saw the man’s girlfriend and used a taser to bring her to the ground and zip-tied her hands together. The female victim told police that one of the men kicked her in the face, hips and ribs and threatened to kill her.

One of the men then retrieved a rifle, which one of them grabbed and held to the head of the male victim. A knife was reportedly also held to the head of the male victim. The male victim said he was punched, hit with an aluminum bat and one man used a taser on him multiple times. One of the men also threatened the male victim’s life and reportedly hit him with PVC pipe cutting shears, leaving a gash on his head.

The group of men were reportedly looking to get some information from the male and female victims, according to police, but the male victim said the group left when they realized the victims did not know what the group thought they did. The group of men took the two victims’ cell phones, the rifle, $500 cash, two knives and the bat from the residence when they left. The male victim’s phone was found broken in the backyard of the Northern Avenue residence and the home’s landline phone was destroyed.

A warrant was issued for Pledger’s arrest on July 19.

Only one of the other two men involved in the incident has been identified. Police arrested Jeremiah Bailie of Manchester in relation to the crime back in July. He was indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury on Nov. 22 on charges of robbery, theft, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault, criminal restraint, violation of a condition of release and criminal mischief.

Krech said the third man is still at large and Maine State Police are still working on identifying him.

