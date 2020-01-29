MORRILL – Annalee Elsie (Cross) Littlefield of Morrill peacefully and quietly passed away on Jan. 20, 2020 at Mount St. Joseph Rehabilitation Center in Waterville. She had happily resided for the last several years at Round Pond Green in Round Pond, Maine, where she made many friends and was cared for with love and respect.She was born in Morrill on Nov. 10, 1928, the daughter of Roscoe Leon Cross and Beth Muriel (Jackson) Cross. She grew up on the family farm in Morrill and attended the Robinson School and Crosby High School.Annalee married Edward O. Littlefield in 1945 and spent her early married life as a homemaker and mother of four children. She was widowed at a young age and worked hard to support herself and her children. She worked at Penobscot Poultry in Belfast; ran a poultry farm in Waldo; served as a school bus driver; a janitor at the Morrill Elementary School; nurses aide; as a cook at Bayview Boarding Home in Searsmont; glazing windows at Matthews Brothers in Belfast, and as a home health aide for many elderly in the local area.She was a baptized member of the Morrill Baptist Church for many years, and was thankful for the many friends and family she knew there. She enjoyed the outings and luncheons with the Young at Heart group. She loved people and was always willing to lend a hand or help out in any way she could. She loved family gatherings with her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, etc. She loved life – her family, her church, her friends, music, and the wonders of nature. Her spirit and laughter cheered everyone lucky enough to be near her. She was known to yodel a tune on demand, at any time and anywhere. She was dearly loved by her family and many friends and will be greatly missed.She was predeceased by her husband, Eddie, in September 1967; her son David Roland Littlefield in July, 2000; her sister Effie May Thomas and husband Perle of Gardiner; brothers Philip J. Cross and spouse Barbara of Morrill, and brother Kenneth R. Cross of Eagle, Idaho.Her life-long friend, Elizabeth (Hartshorn) Nibby predeceased her, as well as her very dear friend Sally Higgins of Belmont.She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Edith Caron and husband Alan of Windsor, Mary Ann Moody and husband Thomas of South Bristol, and son Richard Edward Littlefield and wife Karen of Scarborough; and her sister-in-law, Frances, of Eagle, Idaho.She leaves grandsons William F. Cooper of Augusta, Richard E. Cooper; Richard A. Littlefield of Kihei, Hawaii, and granddaughters Kathleen Carle and husband Jamie of Coopers Mills, Mary Jean Hunt and husband Howard of Augusta; Lindsay Littlefield and her partner Jason Gendron and daughter Raelyn Ann of Kihei, Hawaii; Greatgrandchildren Edward M. Littlefield and partner Desiree Malloy and their daughter Nova Louise of Augusta; Cierra Carle and her daughter Abigail Ann of Coopers Mills, and Dakota J. Carle of Coopers Mills.A celebration of Annalee’s life will be held in the Spring. Details will be announced at a later date.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.ripostafh.com.

Those wishing to remember Annalee may do so through donations to the: Morrill Baptist Church 26 South Main St. Morrill, ME 04952 or:American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or: a charity of your choosing

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous