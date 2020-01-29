OAKLAND – Beverly Arlene (Buker) Kelley, died on her 94th birthday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Country Manor Nursing Home, Coopers Mills.

She was born in Belgrade on Jan. 16, 1926, daughter of Walter F. and Agnes (Bickford) Buker.

She received her education in Belgrade schools, and on July 11, 1946, she married “my honey,” Emery L. Kelley in Belgrade. He died on April 14, 1980.

Mrs. Kelley became a member of the Silence Howard Hayden Chapter, Daughter of the American Revolution Feb. 3, 1995, as a descendent of Benjamin Bickford of Belgrade.

She volunteered at the VA Medical Center for many years receiving her 1,000-hour pin from voluntary service.

She will be remembered for her laughter, teasing, delicious cooking, and carrying an endless supply of Mrs. Dunster’s donuts in her purse. She thoroughly enjoyed her many trips on Maine Line Bus Tours with her daughter, Carolyn, visiting many interesting places. She was most thrilled when she walked up the steps of the National Capital building. She loved nature, flowers, gardening; and, enjoyed watching the birds at her many feeders.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Kelley of Oakland; her sister-in-law, Shirley Allen of Windsor who provided immeasurable assistance in helping to care for her during the past four years; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-great nephew; and her roommate and special friend at Country Manor Nursing Home, Louise Williamson of Jefferson; and her “babies”, Cheddar and Muffin.

She was predeceased by her parents; her honey; and their infant daughter, Linda Lou; brother, Norman Buker and sister, Muriel Campbell.

Cremation service provided by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church Street, Oakland, Maine. Service and interment will be later in the spring in Rome Cemetery, Rome, Maine.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Country Manor Nursing Home for their care of “Bevvie” for the past three years.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

The family asks that donations be made in Mrs. Kelley’s memory to

Spirits Place

St Albans Maine

Mailing address is:

P.O. Box 471

Newport ME 04953 or

PayPal, debit or credit card

This facility provides shelter for homeless, abandoned or abused cats in preparation for adoption.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous