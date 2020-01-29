AUGUSTA – Gail C. Mercer, 73, of Waterville passed away on Jan. 24, 2020 at Maine General Medical Center with her family at her side. Gail was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Dec. 11, 1946. She was the daughter of Gordon Coleman and Mary Hause Coleman.

She graduated from Huntington High School in Huntington, West Virginia and Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. After graduation Gail went on to work as a social worker. From there, she met her husband Bob on a blind date. They were married for 43 years. They divided their time between Waterville, Maine and Garden City, S.C., living by the ocean that they loved. Gail enjoyed her weekly Bridge games, water aerobics, bowling, and knitting. She also enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots with Bob.

Gail is survived by her daughters Mary Anne (Chris Whitney) of Las Vegas, Nev. and Katherine (Brett Goodrich) of Waterville; four grandchildren, Robbie and Zachary Whitney both of Las Vegas and Emma and Ethan Goodrich both of Waterville; and sisters Sally Jacobs of Washington State and Susan Heckman of Vermont.

The family would like to give special thanks to Gina Boudreau for being an amazing friend and caregiver, and the nurses and doctors at Maine General Medical Center for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Gail’s family.

