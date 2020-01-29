FARMINGTON – Gary R. Toneatti, 73, of Solon, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Jan. 7, 2020 in Farmington. Gary was born Sept. 2, 1946 in Norwood, Mass.

He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur C. Toneatti and Doris Ruth (Dietzel) Toneatti.

Gary spent most of his working career working for Morse Shoe Company in Canton, Mass. and worked his way up in the company to become a foreman. During his years with Morse Shoe Company he received several awards.

Gary was an avid sportsman. While residing in Massachusetts, he was a member of Taunton Rifle and Pistol Club, Inc. and the Executive Sportsmen’s Club. He was also a graduate of Massachusetts Environmental Affairs for Bow Hunter Education and Hunter Education Programs.

Gary enjoyed camping on Sandy Neck Beach in Sandwich, Mass. in a truck camper with his family and also salt water boating and fishing off the coast of Cape Cod. He also enjoyed fresh water fishing and one year caught the record bass for the State of Massachusetts and received a Bass Pin from the Fish and Game.

Gary loved and respected animals and over the years he and his wife, Freda, rescued seven cats. He rescued a beagle abandoned in the woods several years ago and loved her dearly.

In 1994, Gary and his wife Freda built a home in Solon and moved from Middleboro, Mass.

Gary enjoyed many outdoor activities: hunting, fishing, boating, canoeing and off road driving. He also loved four wheel drive trucks.

Gary loved lobster and loved hosting cookouts with family and friends with a menu of lobster, crabs and the usual burgers, etc.

Gary also enjoyed with his family remote control planes, boats and trucks and joined the Kennebec Valley Model Aviators. At an aviator event he would fly his

plane only once and acquired the nickname of “oneflitegary”. Gary also loved 0 Gauge toy trains and at one point, had a layout in the basement and ran them with his then young son, Anthony.

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Freda Louise (Currie) Toneatti; daughter, Freda Ruth (Toneatti) Follett of Skowhegan and son, Anthony Paul Toneatti of Lititz, Pa.

The family would like to thank Woodlands Senior Living (assisted living) of Farmington and Androscoggin Hospice for the wonderful care Gary received in his final days.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the South Solon Cemetery in Solon, Maine.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.

Memorial donations may be made in Gary’s name to

Waterville Humane Society

100 Webb Road

Waterville, ME 04901

