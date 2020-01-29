ATHENS – James E. York, 57, passed away with his family by his side at a Portland hospital on Jan. 23, 2020. He was born in Skowhegan on Dec. 25, 1962, the son of Everett and Rena (Corson) York, and then he was raised in Athens where he spent most of his life.

He attended Madison High School and then spent his working life in the woods, at the redemption center, and tinkering on cars. Jimmy enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing or camping.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Alva York and Louis York; maternal grandparents, Alva and Fannie Corson and paternal grandparents, Ralph York and Elvira Tuttle.

He is survived by his sisters, Melissa Corson of Skowhegan and Lori Dawson and her partner Angus Worcester of Cambridge; niece, Christa Corson of Skowhegan, nephews, Jacob Corson of Skowhegan and Joshua Tuttle of Cambridge; aunt, Leora Corson and her husband Erald of Athens.

A celebration of life will be held from the 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Somerset Academy, Athens. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Mount Rest Cemetery, Athens.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine

