KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jane C. Dubey, 68, of Smithville, Missouri, formerly of St. Albans, Hartland, and Sanford, died January 20, 2020.

Jane was a 1969 graduate of the Nokomis Regional High School. She was co-partners with her husband in their drywall and florist businesses. She was a member of the Grace Linn United Methodist Church, Hartland.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, James and Frances (Waldron) Seekins, and her husband, Roland “Butch” Dubey.

She is survived two daughters, Kristan (and Jon) Daily of Parkville, Missouri, and Danielle Dubey of Kansas City, Missouri; two stepchildren, Dale Dubey of Detroit, Maine, and Angela Pasch of Clarksville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; one brother, Phillip (and Beverly) Seekins of Hartland; other relatives; and friends.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Good Shepherd UMC, Gladstone, Missouri, where visitation will held one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent online at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong, Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550.

Memorial contributions are suggested to

Tom’s Mission.

