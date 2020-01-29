WATERVILLE – Katherine Giroux Achey Morissette, 87, of Jackman, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, at Woodlands Assisted Living in Waterville. Katherine “Kate” was born on Nov. 19, 1932, to Theodore and Minnie C. Giroux of Moose River. After attending school in Jackman, Katherine married Victor Achey on August 28, 1948, at St. Anthony’s Church in Jackman. They had three children: Francis, Viola, and Clayton. Victor and Kate shared many years together before separating. Kate later married Ernest J. Morissette in May 1976 and resided part-time in Sarasota, Fla. for the winter months, returning to Jackman to live and work over the summers. In her lifetime, Kate waitressed at Henderson’s, Briarwood, and Hillcrest in Jackman and Windjammer and Shriners in Florida, and retired after 50 years of waitressing! Kate was an avid crocheter and created beautiful doilies, dolls, and afghans for loved ones. She loved to play cards, Bingo, horseshoes, pool, cribbage, and enjoyed painting, but loved to dance. Kate was a member of the Ladies Red Hat Society, Garden Club, and Moose River Senior Center. Katherine is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ernest Morissette; her former spouse, Victor Achey; and her son, Francis Achey of Jackman.Kate is survived by her brother, Ernest Giroux of Jackman and sister, Mary Lee Audet, husband, Lawrence of Waterville; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Kate also leaves behind her son, Clayton Achey and wife, Deborah of Jackman, and daughter, Viola Nadeau and friend, Guy Brochu of Skowhegan. Kate is survived by 13 grandchildren, Donavan, Robert, Scott, Sylvia, Jennifer, Daniel, Melissa, Jason, Amanda, Michele, Philip, Matthew, and Stephen; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 366 Main Street, Jackman, at 11 a.m. A lunch will be provided in the parish hall directly after the service. A spring burial will be held in May 2020 at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, in Jackman. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in to Kate’s memory to theJackman Community Health Center376 Main StreetJackman, ME 04945

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous