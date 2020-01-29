AUGUSTA – Lillian M. Crommett, 99, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Gray Birch. She was born in Worcester, Mass. on April 20, 1920 a daughter of the late Harry H. and Hazel (Clark) Brooks.Mrs. Crommett was a graduate of Erskine Academy, class of 1940 and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Farmingdale.She was a homemaker for most of her life and had been employed at Hussey’s General Store in Windsor for many years.Mrs. Crommett was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star.She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Crommett Sr.; a son, Stanley G. Crommett; her three brothers, Harry, George and Stanley Brooks and two sisters, Bertha Pelton and Viola Brooks.Mrs. Crommett is survived by her son, John H. Crommett Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Neighoff of Augusta; a sister, Eleanor Hines of California; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family wishes to extend their heartfelt “thanks” to the staff at Gray Birch for the care and compassion they showed to Lillian and the family during her stay.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 584 Main St., Farmingdale. Burial will be in the spring in Chadwick Hill Cemetery, China.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com. Those who desire may make donations in Lillian’s memory to:Seventh Day Adventist Church584 Main St.Farmingdale, ME 04344

