CLINTON – Robert A. “Flat” Archer, 58, of Clinton, went on his journey to the afterlife Jan. 14, 2020, following a six-week long hard, courageous battle resulting from a tragic car wreck, in which he was a passenger.

Robert was born March 3, 1961 in Brewer and he spent his childhood and dug his roots in Clinton. As a young teenager, Robert moved to Florida with his mother and began to build his life there. He met Mina Curry, and they had a daughter, Rachael. While living in Florida, Robert began his career as a mason by trade, and was very skilled in what he did. Upon his return to Maine in the early 90’s, Robert continued to work as a mason and built a life doing the things he loved; fishing, hunting, listening to music and spending time by the ocean. He eventually met his girlfriend of 15 years, Becky Littlefield, while attending the East Benton’s Fiddler’s Convention.

Robert was always in a good mood and always genuinely happy to see you. He made friends wherever he went, and had a large network of friends who will miss him terribly. He thought of his friends as his family, and his close friends like his brothers, especially Tommy Kelley, Duane Byers and Charlie Boy, all of Florida. Robert valued what it meant to be a friend and would do just about anything for his friends, and because of this you knew when you were considered one of “Flat’s friends”.

Robert is survived by daughter Rachael Baker and her mother Mina Curry of Florida; father Roger Archer of Brewer; longtime partner Becky Littlefield of East Benton; and lifelong friend and brother, Andrew Fitzpatrick, his wife Melody and their daughters, Amanda and Alisa of Clinton. He will be very sadly missed by his beloved dog, Gracie. He is survived by several stepchildren whom he never considered “step,” Laura Weiz, Lisa and husband James Selson, and Brian Baker, all of Florida.

Robert is predeceased by his mother, Eleanor (Drew) King and her husband Bill of Clinton; and a stepson, Dale Baker of Florida.

A burial and celebration of life will be planned for this spring and announced at a later date.

