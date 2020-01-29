PechaKucha Night WatervilleVolume 34 will begin at 6:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the Ostrove Auditorium at Colby College on 4000 Mayflower Hill Drive in Waterville. In case of a weather-related cancelation, the event will be postponed until Saturday, Feb. 8.

The free evening will begin with a reception with complimentary refreshments, with presentations following promptly at 7:20 p.m.

The reception is sponsored by Colby College Center for the Arts and Humanities. Hannah Bard, director of the Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education, will be the emcee, according to a news release from Waterville Creates!

Volume 34 is held in collaboration with the Colby College Center for the Arts and Humanities 2019/20 theme Energy and Exhaustion, so presenters were encouraged to share stories and passions involving a variety of topics.

The presenters and their stories will include:

• Steve Crate — Objective Reality;

• Kathryn SB Davis, Laura Dunn, and Julia Einstein — Maine Flora: Three Views;

• Jeanine Deas — Anna’s Little Buddy, The Story Behind My Story;

• Gerry Monteux —Moose to ME;

• Sherry Pineau Brown and Lisa Hallen — Waterville SPaRC: Strengthening, Partnering, and Reinforcing Community;

• Serena Sanborn — The Joys (and trials and tribulations) of Sculpting Snow;

• Elaine Theriault-Currier — Meet the Millennials Growing Mid-Maine; and

• Erika Verrier — Inspiring Lifelong Learners — The Montessori Way.

PK WTVL is Waterville’s connection to a global storytelling network of creative people sharing their creative muse in 20×20 (20 images showing for 20 seconds each). Over the years, the event has brought thousands of area residents together in celebration of passions, stories, and creativity.

The event is presented by a volunteer Team PK, Waterville Creates!, and the Waterville Public Library. The Colby College Center for the Arts and Humanities is the PK WTVL 2019-20 season sponsor.

PechaKucha Night was created in 2003 by Klein Dytham Architecture in Tokyo and has become an international phenomenon with events happening in more than 900 cities around the world. The 20×20 format makes presentations concise, keeps the evening moving at a rapid pace, and allows for plenty of discussion among participants and attendees.

Links to more information on PechaKucha Night Waterville can be found on Facebook.

