A sixth-grader from Lyman Moore Middle School will be in Miami this weekend to attend the Super Bowl and appear in the NFL’s “Next 100” commercial scheduled to air shortly before kickoff Sunday.

The NFL selected Stella Hang, 12, of Portland, after viewing a highlight package of her playing flag football, submitted by her parents in response to an open casting call in November. The NFL picked 32 kids between the ages of 9 and 12 who will appear in a commercial “alongside a wide variety of NFL Legends and other notable personalities,” according to a statement on the league website.

Last year’s Super Bowl broadcast featured a two-minute commercial saluting the NFL’s 100th season in which an awards dinner turns into a tackle football game, complete with smashed cakes, broken tables and six generations of stars.

This year’s spot is along the same lines, but follows 13-year-old Maxwell “Bunchie” Young on a journey across the U.S., bound for Miami and the Super Bowl. Joe Montana, Steve Young, Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees and soccer player Carli Lloyd are among the professional athletes expected to be in the short film, along with 32 young football players each representing their favorite team.

Hang is the only youngster selected from New England and will represent the Patriots.

