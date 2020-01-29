A new Portland Adult Education program will help foreign-trained professionals with backgrounds in finance get placed in jobs as bank tellers.
The 12-week New Mainer Teller Training program launched Jan. 6 with 15 students, Portland Public Schools said in a news release Wednesday.
The program is a partnership of Portland Adult Education, the New Mainers Resource Center, six different banks and credit unions and other groups.
It is expected to help students re-enter their field in the United States while also benefiting financial institutions by providing them with a diverse pool of trained tellers with prior experience.
