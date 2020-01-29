Reprise Choral Ensemble will celebrate Maine’s Bicentennia with a concert “State of Maine, Our State of Maine” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Green Street United Methodist Church, at 13 Green St. in Augusta. A snow date is planned for Feb. 2.

The program will highlight Maine composers and poets from 1820 to 2020. Composers include Supply Belcher (“the Handel of Maine”), George Root, John Knowles Paine, Peter Re, Colin Britt, Noel Paul Stookey, Paul Sullivan and Philip Carlsen. Carlsen’s piece “earth dance” will be premiered at the concert under the composer’s direction. Poets featured are Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and contemporary poets Lee Sharkey and Jeri Theriault.

Founded in the fall of 2018 by Timothy Rector and Julie Richard and directed by Mary Elisabeth Rector, Reprise Choral Ensemble seeks to educate and entertain concert audiences with choral music.

Reprise draws singers from Augusta, Freedom, Hallowell, Lewiston, Oakland, Pittsfield, Waterville, Whitefield, Winslow and Wiscasset.

Reprise Choral Ensemble donates concert proceeds to central Maine visual and performing arts organizations and individuals.

A suggested donation for admission to the concert is $12 for adults and is free for students high school age and younger.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 314-2935.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: