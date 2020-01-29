DICKINSON, N.D. — Desiree Stratton, of Skowhegan, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Dickinson State University.
Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
