DICKINSON, N.D. — Desiree Stratton, of Skowhegan, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Dickinson State University.

Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Augusta and Waterville news

