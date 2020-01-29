Spectrum Generations, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME, will offer a workshop for adults who are interested in learning how to prevent falls and relieve arthritic pain.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance will be offered weekly from 10 to 11 a.m. beginning Thursday, Feb. 6, and running through May 21. Workshops participants will meet at the Victor Grange, at 142 Oakland Road, in Fairfield, according to a news release from Spectrum Generations Healthy Living for ME in Augusta.

The class is an exercise program for improving health and well-being, proven to help prevent falls and relieve pain for those living with arthritis. Participants focus on improving strength, balance, and mental health. This low-impact exercise is performed in slow, fluid movements that are easy on the joints and can be done either sitting or standing.

The cost for the 16-session class is $45 and registration is required. For more information and to register, call 1-800-620-6036 or email [email protected].

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. All workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org.

