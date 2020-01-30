‘An Evening with Maine’s Funniest’ comedy performance is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Elm, 21 College Ave., in Waterville.

This 18-plus show will feature a series of short sets from Maine’s most prominent up-and-coming comedians.

Kate Ghiloni’s comedy is bright and thoughtful. Her honesty with herself and others shines a light into the darkness around us and within us in

a pointed, yet joyful way. Ghiloni has been featured in festivals across the country, including the Limestone Comedy Festival, Laugh Your Asheville Off, the Seattle International Comedy Competition, Laughing Skull, Boston Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, Out of Bounds in Austin, and more.

Connor McGrath has performed comedy throughout North America since 2011. He was voted “Maine’s Best Comedian” by the readers of the Portland Phoenix in 2017 and 2018. He has an honest and inimitable style in describing his life as a millennial on the autism spectrum. He was recently profiled by New York Times Best Seller Jeff Pearlman and has performed with Mark Normand & Cameron Esposito.

Colby Bradshaw’s charm and deadpan delivery have been on display at New York CIty’s The Stand and Gotham Comedy Club. He took first place at Empire’s Comedy Winter Classic in Portland, defeating 60 other comedians, and has opened for nationally touring comedians Jay Mohr and Juston McKinney.

Originally from Waterville, Mike Johnson still has a lot of family in the area. In the Summer of 2011, Johnson uprooted his life in Maine to move to Chicago. He lived there for three and a half years, producing and performing on shows but he found that he preferred the sedate, simple life of Maine. In 2015, he released his debut album “Mainetainin”.

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 day of show.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-5101, email [email protected] or visit TheElmMe.com.

