ArtsFarmington, affiliated with the University of Maine, will bring Droplet Dance to the Emery Community Arts Center, on Main Street, in Farmington at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Droplet Dance, a small two-person dance company will feature Molly Gawler as dancer. Gawler’s musician friend Lissa Schneckenburger will accompany her with live music.

The name droplet refers to the company’s celebration of water. The dances will be in modern and classical styles and incorporate acrobatics as well as mime and theatrical elements to bring characters and narratives to life.

In a feature dance called Water Fairy, Gawler does amazing acrobatics with a Cyr Wheel to express the fluidity and spiral movement of water. The fiddle tune for this dance, titled “Katrina,” (after the hurricane) was written by Schneckenburger. Another dance, “Rollity Anne,” will be on roller skates. Gawler and Schneckenburger have been working together for several years, choreographing dances and writing songs and music for them.

Schneckenburger will use voice, fiddle, ukulele and “strum fiddle” to accompany Gawler. Some of the fiddle tunes and songs are her own creation.

Gawler grew up in Belgrade where she loved dance from early on.

Admission will cost $12 for adults, and is free for children and UMF students with ID, $5 for students of other Maine colleges. The performance is suitable for children.

For information, call 587-2361 or 249-5980.

