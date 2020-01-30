BINGHAM — Taylor Fountaine scored 15 points to lead the Forest Hills girls basketball team to a 44-42 win over Valley in an East/West game Thursday.

Aislyn Obert scored eight points, while Mary-Lee Brown and Hailey Welch each added seven points for Forest Hills (7-9).

Emily Collins led Valley (7-9) with 15 points, while Logan McDonald added 10 points.

CARRABEC 50, DIRIGO 32: Cheyenne Cahill scored 18 points to lead the Cobras to a Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Cougars in North Anson.

Sarah Olson added eight points for Carrabec (9-7).

Jayce Brophy led Dirigo (7-9) with eight points.

MESSALONSKEE 52, CONY 33: Gabrielle Wener scored 18 points to lead the Eagles to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win over the Rams in Augusta.

Jordan Devine scored 15 points, while Grace Wener added 11 points for Messalonskee (12-4).

Sierra Prebit led Cony (4-13) with 12 points.

WINTHROP 77, HALL-DALE 50: Aalyiyah WilsonFalcone led four Ramblers in double figures with 19 points as they cruised to a win over the Bulldogs in Winthrop.

Maddie Perkins and Natalie Frost added 17 points apiece while Kena Souza pitched in with 12 points for Winthrop (14-2). Amanda Trepanier paced Hall-Dale (5-12) with 16 points.

NYA 71, TEMPLE ACADEMY 24: Katie Larson powered a 21-4 first quarter run for the Panthers (13-2) with 11 of her game-high 13 points as they easily handled the Bereans (6-10) at Yarmouth.

Anna Drummond and Acadia Gee each had eight points for NYA.

Hannah Hubbard was the leading scorer for Temple Academy with 12 points.

BOOTHBAY 50, MADISON 47: Glory Blethen’s 18 points led Boothbay (14-2) during a narrow win against the Bulldogs (10-6) in Madison.

The Seahawks outscored Madison 19-8 during the second period to take a 28-19 halftime lead.

Haley Abbott added three 3-pointers for Boothbay. Emily Edgerly scored 21 for Madison, and Lauria LeBlanc 12.

TELSTAR 56, MT. ABRAM 35: Luci Rothwell and Calla Orino were the offensive catalysis for the Rebels (3-13) in the win over the Roadrunners which was played in Bethel.

Rothwell had 27 points and 20 rebounds. Orino had an all around game as she had 18 points, 13 rebounds, nine steals and six assists.

Kaylee Knight led Mt. Abram (4-12) with with 14 points.

WAYNFLETE 41, RICHMOND 21: Bryanne Lancaster scored seven points for the Bobcats in a loss to the Flyers in Portland.

Bryannah Shea added five points for Richmond (5-11).

Margaret Ojut led Waynflete (1-14) with 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 75, TEMPLE ACADEMY 46: Te’Andre King led the Panthers (9-7) with 27 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Bereans (10-5) in Yarmouth.

NYA, behind Chris Hamblett’s eight points and defensive play, outscored the Bereans 24-8 in the second quarter for a 41-24 lead.

Hamblett finished with 14 points and nine steals.

Dragan Jovanovic notched 14 points for Temple.

