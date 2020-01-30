Muddy Ruckus will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.
The band recently released a new single with a video for their song “Footsteps”.
Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $18 day of show.
For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org.
