AUGUSTA — A Norridgewock man who allegedly raped and assaulted a woman last year has been indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury on a half-dozen charges, all involving the same person.

Corey S. Gardea, 26, faces charges of gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, burglary, unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence, criminal threatening and criminal mischief.

All of the charges involve the same victim and are alleged to have occurred Nov. 10, 2019, in Waterville. The Kennebec Journal does not identify victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Gardea is alleged to have forced the woman to engage in a sexual act and subjected her to sexual contact, injured her, entered her residence with the intent to commit crimes, threatened her to the extent she was in fear of imminent bodily injury and damaged or destroyed furniture and other household items belonging to the woman, according to the indictment.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt but indicates there is evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial

He was indicted, by a Kennebec County grand jury, Jan. 24. Also indicted Jan. 23 and 24 by a Kennebec County grand jury were:

• Jessica Alexander, 43, of Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 23, 2019, in Augusta.

• Derell Devon Allen, 32, of Waterville, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, Oct. 12, 2019, in Winslow.

• Joseph Alvarado Jr., 27, of New York City, aggravated forgery and failure to give correct name, Dec. 12, 2018, in Augusta.

• Darbe J. Anagnost, 36, of Augusta, aggravated criminal mischief, between Oct. 8, 2018 and May 9, 2019, and burglary, March 31, 2019, in Augusta.

• Samantha Simone Beatham, 25, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and violation of conditions of release, Nov. 1, 2019, in Waterville.

• Christopher A. Bell, 34, of Augusta, tampering with a victim and violation of condition of release, Jan. 8, 2019 in Augusta.

• Cassidy A. Bridges, 31, of Augusta, five counts of theft by unauthorized taking, two on April 11, 2019, one each on April 16, 22 and 23, 2019, in Augusta.

• Eli G. Bulba, 20, of Winthrop, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Sept. 21, 2019, in Augusta.

• Diana M. Cameron, 57, of Caribou, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, Sept. 27, 2019, in Waterville.

• Steven E. Case, 56, of Lewiston, eluding an officer and driving to endanger, Sept. 22, 2019, in Waterville.

• John P. Cella, 54, of Augusta, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief August 10, 2019 in Augusta, and burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking July 27, 2019, in Augusta.

• Richard J. Courtney, 31, of Fairfield, criminal operating under the influence, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speed, and failure to sign a uniform summons and complaint, July 26, 2019 in Augusta, and leaving the scene of an accident involving an attended vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, July 26, 2019, in Windsor.

• Parris C. Daniels, 32, of Fairfield, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and violation of condition of release, Nov. 10, 2019, in Waterville.

• Jimmy L. Dutton, 58, of Waterville, criminal operating under the influence and operating after suspension, Oct. 26, 2019, in Waterville.

• Silvestre P. Frutuoso, 52, of Clinton, unlawful sexual contact, domestic violence assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 6, 2019, in Clinton, and unlawful sexual touching, Dec. 5, 2019, location not given.

• Scott A. Gordon Sr., 49, of Waterville, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, Nov. 22, 2019, in Waterville.

• Denzil S. Handy-Boone, 28, of Brooklyn, New York, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Nov. 1, 2019, in Waterville.

• Viktoria L. Hanna-Bickford, 55, of Gardiner, operating after revocation and failure to give correct name, Aug. 8, 2019, in West Gardiner.

• Joseph Andrew Hart, 33, of Augusta, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault, Oct. 22, 2019, in Augusta.

• Anthony D. Hight, 35, of Waterville, domestic violence assault, Dec. 3, 2019, in Waterville.

• Felicia Karcher, 34, of Augusta, domestic violence reckless conduct, Oct. 19, 2019, in Fayette.

• Dominique N. Kirk, 32, of Windham, trafficking in prison contraband and violation of condition of release, Nov. 8, 2018, in Augusta.

• Jess Legendre, 33, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, Sept. 24, 2019, in Augusta, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Oct. 31, 2019, in Augusta.

• Justin Lugo, 23, of China, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, July 10, 2019, in China, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, two counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, fentanyl powder, receiving stolen property, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Sept. 27, 2019, in China.

• Patrick C. Mackley, 33, of Benton, aggravated criminal mischief and criminal threatening, Dec. 9, 2019, in Benton.

• Patrick J. Mckeil, 69, of China, failure to comply with duty under the sex offender registration act, Aug. 5 and Oct. 9, 2019, in South China.

• Luis Molina, 31, of Breman, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Sept. 10, 2019, and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Sept. 19, 2019, in Augusta.

• Jolene Norris, 45, of Peru, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, heroin, unlawfully furnishing schedule W drugs, Oxycodone, and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, cocaine, Sept. 19, 2019, in Winthrop.

• Luke Brandon Park, 39, of Augusta, operating after revocation, Sept. 13, 2019, in Augusta.

• Frederick O. Peabody, 47, of Jackson, violation of condition of release, operating after revocation, and operating with a suspended registration July 18, 2019, in Augusta.

• Anthony George Perkins, 32, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and violation of condition of release, Nov. 1, 2019, in Waterville.

• Ross Tillman Pruitt, 34, of Readfield, theft by unauthorized taking, between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6, 2019, and misuse of identification, Oct. 3, 2019, in Mount Vernon.

• Tracy L. Purington, 55, of Pittston, theft by unauthorized taking, Oct. 30, 2019, in Gardiner.

• Lois A. Robert, 31, of Waterville, operating after revocation, Sept. 21, 2019, in Waterville.

• Robert P. Rodgers, 54, of Fayette, domestic violence assault, Aug. 2, 2019, in Winthrop.

• Fermin A. Sawtell, 44, of Waterville, failure to comply with duty under the sex offender registration act.

• Naomi M. Swift, 29, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release, Sept. 5, 2019, in Waterville.

• Keith Allen Tardiff, 29, of Augusta, robbery, assault, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 19, 2019, in Augusta.

• Clayton Alexander Turner, 25, of China, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl powder, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Nov. 5, 2019, in Waterville.

• Raymond L. Vallee III., of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 23, 2019, in Augusta.

• Scott P. Woodhouse, 39, of Waterville, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 28, 2019, in Waterville.

