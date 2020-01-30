GARDINER – The family of Charles A. Pratt Sr., announces his death. He passed away at home in Gardiner on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, with his former wife, Elizabeth, by his side.

He was born in Richmond on July 26, 1941, the son of Fred and Clara (Adams) Pratt.

Charles drove truck for Lipman’s Poultry and also worked at Carlton Woolen Mill in Gardiner. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, taking Sunday drives with his wife and attending all of his grandchildren’s different sporting events. Charles was a simple guy and family and friends were his primary focus.

He was predeceased by parents; a son, Charles “Chucky” Pratt Jr.; and seven sisters.

Charles is survived by his former wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Pratt of Hallowell; one daughter, Rhonda Carver and significant other, Darryl Parlin, of Gardiner; two sons, Michael Pratt and wife, Marsha, of Waterville, Jason Pratt of Gardiner; one sister, Louise Reynolds of Lisbon; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday February 3, from noontime to 2 p.m., where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A spring burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery in South Gardiner.

Following the funeral service, a celebration of Charles’s life will take place at the Gardiner Elks Lodge, Cobbossee Ave., (Route 126) Gardiner.

The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Health, Dr. Hoke at Gardiner Family Medicine and Gardiner Fire & Rescue.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous