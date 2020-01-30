ROCKLAND – Maxine B. Hoffses, 99, died peacefully, Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.

Born in Whitefield, April 20, 1920, she was the daughter of Carl and Jennie Henry Thompson. Educated in local school, Maxine was always a hard worker. For a brief time she worked at Bath Iron Works, later supervised an ‘overall’ factory during the war, all before owing her own hair salon.

Her cosmetology career began in the Gardiner area before she moved to her home in Rockland where she opened ‘The Hairem’ Salon. She operated this salon well into her 90’s when she could often be heard saying she did hair for ‘old ladies’.

Maxine was spunky and outgoing and could strike up a conversation with anyone, and you never had to wonder what she was thinking. She was a talented knitter, making many beautiful sweaters for each member of her family. Over the years she also kept large, beautiful gardens at her home. She looked forward to her annual trip to the Springfield Fair, and loved spending time with her family and friends more than anything.

She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

Predeceased by her husband Herman Hoffses; her daughter Gerianna Hatch; her siblings, Jack Thompson, Kathleen ‘Kay’ Thompson, Leah Thompson, Kenneth Thompson and Lee Pushard; Maxine is survived by her son, David Dyer of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Fred Hatch and his wife Joyce of West Gardiner, JoEllen Staples of Richmond, Jeffrey Hatch and his spouse Robert Nazlin; her great-grandchildren, Jamie Luthe and her husband Mark, Billie Jo Staszewski and her husband Jason, Ross Peacock, Elizabeth Staples, Pat J. Stapels and his wife Jessica; seven great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Maxine’s family would like to extend a heart-felt ‘Thank You’ to the caring staff of Pen Bay Medical Center and the Sussman House for their wonderful care over the last days of her life.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. A reception will follow at 104 Limerock, adjacent to the funeral home.

To share a memory or condolence with Maxine’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com.

Although flowers are gratefully accepted, donations may be made to Sussman Hospice House,

40 Anchor Drive,

Rockport, Maine 04856

