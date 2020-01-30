SOUTH CHINA – Darlyne D. Lane, 62, of South Road, died unexpectedly on Jan. 27, 2020 at Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. She was born in Augusta on Oct. 14, 1957, the daughter of Duane D. Cowing and Joyce (Glendenning) Cowing.Darlyne recently retired from the State of Maine after 32 years of service. She was an avid Willie Nelson follower and prolific knitter, providing socks to all her family.She was predeceased by her parents Duane and Joyce Cowing and brother Douglas Cowing.Surviving is her husband of 45 years, James M. Lane of South China; daughter Emily Lane and son Kevin; son Grady Lane and partner Kailyn and children Izzabeya, Mateo and Elias; foster children Sherry and Terry; foster siblings Florence, Robert and Dennis; aunt Jean and uncle Ted Bigos and cousins Patrick and Michael; uncle Mike and aunt Judy Madden and cousin Jonathan; and aunt Evelyn Cowing; nieces and nephews Deanna, Donna, Daniel.Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Rte. 32, Windsor. No services are planned.Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta, Maine, at a later date.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous