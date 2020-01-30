OAKLAND – Dora Mae Michaud, 76, of Oakland passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Dora was born July 26, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of William Hassel and Marjorie Dockery.

In July 1966, Dora married the love of her life, Charles H. Michaud Jr. They spent a lifetime of happiness raising their son, Brian, working for veterans and enjoying each other’s company prior to his passing in 2006.

Dora was a busy woman in her lifetime, serving the Town of Millinocket on the town council. She was also heavily involved with the Maine Democratic Party.

She was a very active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for nearly 50 years, working her way from the Unit level in Millinocket, through the county and district up to State President. In 1984-85 she and her husband Charles served as State President of the Auxiliary and State Commander of The American Legion, the only husband and wife team to have done so in Maine in 100 years. Dora also served as State President of the La Femmes in 1985-86. Dora retired as the State Secretary of the Maine American Legion Auxiliary in 2014, after serving five years in that position. In 2000-2001 Dora served as State President of the VFW Auxiliary.

Dora was sweet, funny, and very giving. She will always be remembered for her dedication to veterans. She enjoyed living life to its fullest, partying with friends and family, camping and spending time with friends. She had a passion for board games, but specifically Yahtzee.

Dora was predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Michaud Jr.; and son, Brian Michaud.

Dora is survived by her grandson, Joshua Michaud; daughter of the heart, Michelle McRae; and Brian’s girlfriend, Beckey Washburn all of Oakland. Dora was fortunate to have helped raise several nieces and nephews. She considered Beth Michaud-Tillson her “Baby Girl”; special nephews Mikey, Luigi and Jason Michaud; as well as very special friends Deborah Raymond, Jeri Greenwell, Charlie Pray, Kelly Lessard, Barbara Flanagan, Paula Smedberg, and Pat Pjura.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 2, at VFW Post 8835, 175 Veteran Drive, Winslow, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Words of Remembrance at 11 a.m. Family burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland, Maine.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Maine General Hospice,

P.O. Box 828,

Waterville, Maine 04903

in memory of

Dora Michaud.

