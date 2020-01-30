WATERVILLE – On Jan. 25, 2020, Jacqueline (Giguere) Carter, 87, passed away peacefully. Jackie was born in Waterville, on March 22, 1932. She was one of seven children born to Joachim Giguere and Olivine (Tardif) Giguere.

Jackie was a caretaker for many years, first with her own nine children, and then her husband who was a diabetic and required a lot of care. Once he passed, Jackie was rarely found home. Before the days of cell phones, she’d jump in her car and go dancing for hours, even requiring a hospital visit after one particularly hot July 3rd street dance.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Carter; two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Priscilla (Giguere) Roy and brother-in-law, Edmond Roy; her children, daughter, Deborah Crain of Arizona, son, Dominic Carter and wife, Michelle, of Winslow, son, Robert Carter and significant other, Kimberly Juskevice of Thorndike, son, Henry Carter and wife, Sharon, of Albion, son, Joel Carter and wife, Doris, of Winslow, daughter, Ann Stevens and husband, Bruce, of Calais, daughter, Rose Pelletier and husband, David Lawrence of Manchester, daughter, Pauline Trask and husband, Randy, of Oakland, and son, Anthony Carter and wife, Janice, of Norridgewock.

As Jackie was famous for saying, “I didn’t start the world, but I’m ending it”. She lives on in her many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank Woodlands Assisted Living facility of Waterville for their excellent care and Beacon Hospice for putting their patients’ quality of life first.

A graveside service for Jackie will be held at St. Francis cemetery in Waterville this spring.

