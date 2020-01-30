WINSLOW – Mark Steven Loubier passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital at the age of 60. He was surrounded by family. He was born in Waterville on August 17, 1959, the son of Eugene “Babe” and Verna Loubier.

Mark graduated from Winslow High School in 1977. In 1986, after years in the drywall industry, he began a 33 year career at the S.D. Warren Paper Mill (now Sappi Fine Paper) in Skowhegan that culminated with his retirement in 2019.

Mark loved to hold court in his backyard for friends and family with a seemingly endless repertoire of terrible (incredible) jokes and a cigar in hand. He also enjoyed muscle cars, working on engines, and even had a brief stint competing in the local truck pull circuit. He was an avid Bruins, Red Sox, and Dallas Cowboys fan and loved to talk about decorated athletes of years past, his favorite being the great Bobby Orr. More than anything though, Mark loved to spend time with his grandchildren and would proudly discuss what exceptional little people they are becoming.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lucie (Michaud); sons Adam (Mindy) Loubier, Benjamin (Heather) Loubier, and Nathan Loubier; his beloved grandchildren Mikayla, Patrick, Lauren, and Lacey; his sister Donna Birt (and partner Michael Christiano), and his sister Ruth (Daryl) Schoellkopf; his mother and father-in-law Ann and Roland Michaud; his sister-in-law Tess (Don) Carter, and brother-in-law Michael (Karen) Michaud; and many adoring nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 26 Monument St., Winslow on Feb. 3 at 11 a.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous