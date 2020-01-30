SKOWHEGAN – Robert Reid DeMerchant, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Skowhegan on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Rob was born on Jan. 12, 1965 in Augusta to Gary R. and Sharon (Spinney) DeMerchant.

After graduating from Kennebec Valley Christian School in Waterville, Rob went on to obtain his Associate Degree in Business and his certification as an electrician from KVCC. Rob also took courses from the New York Institute of Photography.

On August 1, 1992, Rob married the love of his life, Kim Carpentier, at the Lakewood Theater in Madison. Together they built a Christ centered life. They became the proud parents of one son, Seth, in 1997.For more than 10 years, Rob owned and operated “Big Bob’s Mowing Service.” Rob worked for Maine General Medical Center in Environmental Services for more than 20 years. Most recently, Rob was employed by WalMart of Skowhegan.

Rob indulged his artistic side in his passion for photography. His special interest was landscapes. He gifted friends and family with his beautiful photographs of Maine scenery, in his annual calendars. He loved history, with a special interest in WWII. He enjoyed tractors and was a past member of the Maine Antique Tractor Club. Rob also took pride in raising chickens.Most of all, Rob was a devoted family man who loved the Lord with all of his heart. He enjoyed drinking coffee, sharing photographs and Sunday night “Life Group.”

Rob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kim; as well as his son, Seth. He is also survived by his parents, Gary and Sharon DeMerchant of East Madison; his sister Kimberly Ullrich and her husband Kevin of Fredericksburg, Va.; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.Rob was predeceased by his grandparents, Otis and Thelma DeMerchant and Helen and Howard Spinney.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the New Horizons Community Church, East Madison Rd., Skowhegan. Rev. Brian Hale will officiate.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan

Donations may be made in Rob’s memory to the new handrail project at: New Horizon’s Community Church PO Box 513 Skowhegan, ME 04976

