INDUSTRY – It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Shaun Aaron Fernald, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. After a brief and valiant battle with lung cancer, Shaun, 69, died peacefully Jan. 23, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House, Auburn, Maine, with his loving family by his side.

Shaun was born in Skowhegan, June 4, 1950, the second son of Frank and Phoebe Bragg Fernald.

Shaun leaves behind his best friend and beloved wife of 33 years, Kristina “Tina” Caraganis Fernald, and their shared family of six children and five grandchildren: John Fernald, his wife Teri and their son, Hunter; Shauna Fernald, her fiancé Robert Hennigan, and her daughters Tayla and Brooke Frappier; Dr. Joel Fernald and his daughter Lola; Alexis Gordon and her son Sylvan; Kara Gordon and her fiancé Martin Woods, from Ireland; and Nicholas Gordon and his fiancée Kateryna Novakivska, from Ukraine; brother Brent Fernald, his wife Maggie, their children Jeremy and Nicole and their families; half-sisters Daphne Wilson, Stephanie Fernald and their families, stepbrother Richard Foss, his wife Belle and their families; his uncle Richard Fernald, wife Ann and their families.

Shaun grew up in Madison, Maine, graduated from Madison High School, class of 1969, and was awarded an associate degree in building trades from then-named Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute (SMVTI), in South Portland, Maine – now renamed Southern Maine Technical College. After graduation, Shaun worked in construction as a carpenter and millwright-welder, including the construction of the new, leading edge technology SAPPI paper mill in Skowhegan, Maine. He then was hired as a member of their first millwright/welder team, which had the rare privilege and opportunity to start up the new, state-of-the-art technology. Through his dedication, expertise, work ethic and leadership, Shaun eventually became a supervisor of the millwright crew and later, a manager.

In addition to his professional success, one of Shaun’s proudest accomplishments was building his blended family’s new home in Winslow, Maine. He had researched post and beam construction and taught himself the craft; resulting in a unique and stunning loft style, open interior with floor to ceiling windows facing a pond that he created, large enough for his family and friends to enjoy ice skating in the winter and jumping off a rope swing to swim in the summer. Their home became the “go to” gathering spot for their six children and their friends, which created many special memories over the years, still frequently bringing laughs to this day. A large drawer and shelf were dedicated to “teenage” food, including endless boxes of macaroni and cheese. A short walk through the woods led to a traditional log cabin that Shaun built for his father and stepmother, Frank and Pauline. During this time, Shaun and his son, John, built a second post and beam home for John’s family in Anson, Maine.

In 2001, Shaun joined his wife, Tina, in Southern New Jersey, where she had taken a new job; and he completely envisioned and re-modeled an older house into a gracious and expansive new home for them. For several years Shaun worked for Simkins Construction Company in Franklinville, N.J., where his skill and experience were a welcome addition to this special family business that primarily built single family homes. Shaun’s passion was building/working with wood, and when he suffered a career-ending injury in 2007, losing that wonderful job was devastating and life-changing. He found a way to continue his love of woodworking by rescuing burls from old trees on their property and creatively re-purposing them as shelves, candle holders, coffee tables, end tables, and bed stands, often given as gifts. Even the scraps from those projects presented an opportunity for Shaun to create beautiful and unusual objects, such as cutting boards, picture frames and woven trunks.

In 2015, when Tina retired, they moved back to their year-round home that Shaun had built on Clearwater Lake, in Industry, Maine. It brought both of them great happiness to be surrounded by the unique and dramatic results of Shaun’s passion for and skill in post and beam construction.

Shaun was so happy being back to Maine full time, living on his beloved Clearwater Lake, where he and Tina enjoyed many carefree, special days with their children and their partners, grandchildren, wonderful neighbors and many other friends. He hunted and bought ice fishing gear. He bought a new tractor with a snow blower, and spent many happy days in warm weather reading on the deck, overlooking Clearwater Lake. He and Tina enjoyed watching the Patriots, the Red Sox, house building and re-modeling shows, and spectacular sunsets over the lake.

Shaun loved their “fur babies”, who were constant companions. Over the years they shared their home with many cats and dogs, the latter mostly yellow Labrador Retrievers. They rarely missed a day year-round walking with Duff on the dirt road in the wooded loop from their home. Lab, Duff and black cat, Eddie, are confused and grieving also.

There will be a service to honor Shaun’s life on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St., Madison, Maine. Immediately following, family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of Shaun’s life at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main Street, Madison. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shaun’s name to: the American Cancer Society or the Franklin County no-kill Animal Shelter,

Farmington, Maine

(fcanimalshelter.org)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous