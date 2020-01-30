WATERVILLE — Colby College’s Director of Commercial Real Estate Paul Ureneck will speak about reigniting and renewing downtown Waterville’s economic vitality at Thomas College and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s February business breakfast.

The breakfast will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road, according to a news release from Thomas College.

Ureneck’s background is in commercial real estate, having worked for 30 years for The Boulos Co, northern New England’s largest commercial real estate development, brokerage and management firm, as its senior vice president of Project Management.

Ureneck has a track record in managing and transforming plus/minus 4-million-square-feet of complex manufacturing, office, medical, retail and office real estate development projects.

Ureneck is a creative and collaborative leader with the ability to bring together diverse professional and community groups, often with conflicting goals, to build consensus and improve working relationships. He excels at solving construction problems by recognizing and acknowledging the importance of all team members, and is skilled in permitting, financing and design, making him the optimal choice for major project planning and implementation.

Ureneck’s work integrating Colby’s vision into the footprint established in downtown Waterville, as well as the additional projects, expansions and continuing growth in the city’s core, will be the focus of his enlightening presentation.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons.

The cost of the business breakfast is $20 for members, $27 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

