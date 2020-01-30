The Theater Project in Brunswick will present “The 39 Steps” written by Patrick Barlow and directed by Theater Project Artistic Director, Al Miller.

The production will open Friday, Jan. 31, and runs for three consecutive weekends. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, at The Theater Project, at 14 School St. in Brunswick.

A witty and clever riff on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film of the same name. Don’t miss this fast-paced romp which follows hero Richard Hannay as he tries valiantly to solve the mystery of The 39 Steps and to clear his name of any wrongdoing. It’s a spy story, a love story, and a comedy featuring four actors who tirelessly try to dupe, follow and flee from one another in an entangled web of adventures.

An opening night reception will feature refreshments and an opportunity to meet the cast, crew and director after the show.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children 12 and younger.

For tickets, or more information, visit theaterproject.com or call729-8584. nd is a 501(c)(3) organization.

