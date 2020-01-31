The state’s child welfare watchdog told lawmakers Friday that child protection programs have improved two years after two high-profile deaths, but state workers continue to struggle with initial assessments of child safety and when to reunify families.

“It’s all been a good start, and everything is headed in the right direction,” ombudsman Christine Alberi said in a briefing at the Health and Human Services Committee. “But I think it is going to take more time than we all would like to bring things to where they should be.”

Alberi spelled out her conclusions in a recent report after reviewing more than 100 cases handled by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services between October 2018 and September 2019.

The Child Welfare Services program within DHHS has been under close scrutiny since two young girls – 4-year-old Kendall Chick of Wiscasset and 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy of Stockton Springs – were killed by their parents or caretakers in late-2017 and early 2018. Both girls died of prolonged, severe abuse, and subsequent investigations faulted DHHS as well as police for failing to intervene despite numerous complaints and warning signs.

DHHS launched multiple new initiatives and hired dozens more caseworkers and other staff following the girls’ deaths, and Gov. Janet Mills is asking lawmakers to approve additional child welfare positions. But the high-profile cases led to a surge in calls about potential abuse to DHHS as well as a spike in children bing placed in state custody.

Alberi’s office received 611 “inquiries” or complaints about DHHS’ child welfare program during the year-long review period, 153 of which resulted in full case reviews. Of the 98 cases that were closed last year, 37 cases found problems with the initial assessment or investigation, with the decision on reunifying a child with a family or other issues.

“During a time of so much change and shifting policy, it is difficult to fully analyze causes of issues, but it seems that the change in policy alone has not yet led to significant improvement in accurately determining the safety of children at the outset of child welfare involvement,” Alberi wrote in her report.

In one case Alberi reviewed, DHHS failed to conduct follow-up assessment after initial interviews about suspected abuse. The assessment was not completed until five months later after one parent “severely injured one of the children, an infant, causing life threatening and life-long injuries.”

In several other cases, DHHS failed to consider the risk to children posed by parents who had severe substance use disorders. And in another, several children were taken into state custody because of “clear evidence of the parent’s continual physical abuse” but a newborn stayed in the parents’ custody for more than a month.

Eleven on the cases reviewed by the ombudsman found problems with the family reunification process. In multiple cases, DHHS failed to conduct adequate follow-up assessments on the safety of living situations after children were returned to parents.

In other cases, parents were given visitation rights with lower-levels of supervision without the department ensuring that they were still participating in drug treatment programs. In another case, parents with a history of substance use disorder lost custody of a newborn based on the fact that a parent had accidentally killed an earlier child while rolling over onto him or her during an “unsafe sleep incident.”

“The parents continued to exhibit concerning behaviors, but without clear reason visits started in the home with the parents and supervision was quickly reduced,” the report reads. “The Department did not learn for nine months that the parents had not been in substance abuse treatment of any kind.”

Alberi told the committee the summer of 2018 was “really, really difficult” for DHHS because additional staff had not yet been hired to help deal with the deluge of additional calls. That led to long gaps between initial home visits and follow-up assessments.

The situation today is better and many issues have been addressed substantially from all of those hirings” but it still takes time to get staff trained and up-to-speed, Alberi said.

“It just takes time,” Alberi told lawmakers. “And unfortunately, right now the number of kids in state custody is still going up. I believe the governor announced more new positions, which may help with some of that. But there is a lot of strain on the surrounding systems as well, such as foster homes and the courts, of course.”

