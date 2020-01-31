What a nice article about the young students from Colby who chose to speak about volunteering, “Colby class explores faith-based charities,” Jan. 17.
It sure was great to see so many places are involved. I’m sorry to see nothing was mentioned about the soup kitchen at Sacred Heart Church — it was started about 30 years ago by a priest and a businessman from Waterville. My husband was one of the cooks there for 21 years. There was a nice group of men and women working there; in fact, it still is in operation.
Keep up your good work, volunteers.
Cecile Vigue
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
View from Away: The right role for Washington, D.C., in ending seclusion room abuses nationwide
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Volvo V60 Cross Country T5
-
Letters to the Editor
A wonderful person, gone too soon
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 31
-
Letters to the Editor
Keep up the good work, volunteers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.