What a nice article about the young students from Colby who chose to speak about volunteering, “Colby class explores faith-based charities,” Jan. 17.

It sure was great to see so many places are involved. I’m sorry to see nothing was mentioned about the soup kitchen at Sacred Heart Church — it was started about 30 years ago by a priest and a businessman from Waterville. My husband was one of the cooks there for 21 years. There was a nice group of men and women working there; in fact, it still is in operation.

Keep up your good work, volunteers.

 

Cecile Vigue

Waterville

