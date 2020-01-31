KENTS HILL — Charlotte Harper Cunningham scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Kents Hill girls basketball team to a 43-28 win over Vinalhaven on Friday night.

Jarni Hewins added 10 points for the Huskies (8-6).

Hope Cluff led the Vikings (2-13) with 11 points.

VALLEY 47, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 40: Logan McDonald scored a game-high 17 points and Jillian Miller added 14 as the Cavaliers held off the Breakers in an East/West Conference game.

Emily Collins and Brielle Hill each scored eight points for Valley (8-9).

Breckyn Winship scored 12 points to lead Seacoast Christian (9-5).

WINSLOW 57, MOUNT VIEW 37: Silver Clukey scored 20 points to lead the Black Raiders to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win over the Mustangs in Thorndike.

Bodhi Littlefield scored 16 points, while Olivia McCaslin added nine points for Winslow (11-5).

Hannah Coolen led Mount View (1-15) with 23 points, while Kricket Thompson added seven points.

NOKOMIS 56, MT. BLUE 43: The Warriors (8-10) turned the tide in the second half to dispatch the Cougars (8-10) in Farmington.

Camryn King, Maya Cooney and Brianna Townsend applied themselves with 17, 16 and 15 points, respectively for Nokomis.

Senior point guard Lexi Mittelstadt provided the bulk of the scoring with a game-high 17 points for Mt. Blue in the losing effort.

RANGELEY 52, BUCKFIELD 36: The Lakers had three players who finished in double figures to remain undefeated with the victory over the Bucks in Rangeley.

Winnie LaRochelle finished the game with 21 points with Emily Eastlack finishing with 15 points and Lauren Eastlack had 11 points.

Deja Bennett paced Buckfield (7-9) with 12 points and Siana Jacobs had eight points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 59, CARRABEC 53: Gabriel Martin scored 23 points to lead the Mustangs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Cobras in North Anson.

Brock Bates added 15 points for Monmouth (10-7).

Luke Carey led Carrabec (2-16) with 16 points.

MT. ABRAM 73, MADISON 36: Hunter Warren scored 17 points to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Bulldogs in Salem.

Kenyon Pillsbury and Nate Luce each added 14 points for Mt. Abram (12-6).

Cameron Cobb led Madison (9-8) with 10 points, while Caden Franzose added seven points.

HALL-DALE 79, TELSTAR 72: The Bulldogs (11-7) muscled through a well-balanced game to earn a win over the Rebels (4-13) in Bethel.

Senior forward Logan Sumner notched a double-double with a game-high 26 points and added 11 rebounds.

Junior forward Davin Mason contributed a double-double with 24 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, while sophomore center Brayden Stevens chipped in with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Telstar.

Senior point guard Josh Nadeau collected a team-high 22 points, while guard owen Austin added 17 points for Hall-Dale in the winning effort.

BUCKFIELD 63, RANGELEY 62: The Bucks (8-9) busted through to upset the Lakers (14-2) in Rangeley.

Freshman center Gavin Charest hit the game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime for Buckfield.

Senior guard Tyler Gammon scored a team-high 26 points, while junior Maxwell White contributed 14 points for the Bucks.

Senior guard Nolan pounded out a game-high 33 points for Rangeley, while junior guard Kenneth Thompson pitched in with 12 points in the losing effort.

GIRLS HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH/WAYNFLETE/SOUTH PORTLAND 3, ST. DOMINIC/WINTHROP/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: The Riots jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two periods and held off a third period comeback from the Saints in Auburn.

Bella Schifano had three assists for Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (12-5-1) while Lydia Murray, Abbey Agrodnia and Nicoletta Coupe scored. Annie Guimond had two helpers.

West Duffy had a goal and an assist for the Saints (11–7)) while Madi Pelletier had a goal. Bella Webster had two assists.

