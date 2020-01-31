Anne Britting Oleson Photo courtesy of Vose Library

UNION — Maine Mystery Author Anne Britting Oleson will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road.

Oleson’s presentation will celebrate her novels which include, “The Book of the Mandolin Player, Dovecote, and Tapriser,”  according to a news release from the library.

A fourth novel, “Cow Palace,” is forthcoming from B Ink Publishing in 2021. Oleson also has published three poetry chapbooks, “The Church of St. Materiana,” “The Beauty of It” and “Alley of Dreams.”

Oleson has three children, five grandchildren, and two cats and lives in the mountains of central Maine.

Cookies and tea will be available in the main lobby.

For more information, call the library at 785-4733.

