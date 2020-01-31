SKOWHEGAN – Bill Burkhart, 80, passed away in Skowhegan on Jan. 13, 2020.He was born July 23, 1939, the son of Carl and Virginia Burkhart. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Anne Withers Burkhart, with whom he fell in love and married in 1963. The couple enjoyed many happy years at their camp on Lake Moxie. Anne passed in 2015.Graduating from Skowhegan High School Class of 1957, Bill served four years in the U.S. Navy and worked for a local radio station, Beeline Cable TV and Redington-Fairview General Hospital, retiring in 2001 after 25 years as the hospital’s telephone systems manager and general maintenance. Bill was a devoted member of Cora Temple Shriners and Centenary Methodist Church.He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Carl and sister, Marlene. He is survived by nieces and nephews. A committal service will be held at the Village Cemetery in Solon.

