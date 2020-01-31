NEWPORT – Deborah S. Clutter, 66, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home in Newport.

Deborah was born on June 1, 1953, in Skowhegan, a daughter of the late Charles and Irene (Daggett) Foss. She graduated from Carrabec High School and received her degree in social work from KVCC in Fairfield. She was a 20 year volunteer firefighter in Central Village, Conn., and served over 20 years as an EMT for Moosup-Plainfield Ambulance in Connecticut. She also worked as a pharmacy tech in both Connecticut and Maine for over 30 years. Her last employment was for Care and Comfort, working in the local homes as a caregiver.

Deborah was a very caring woman. She loved being with her family and caring for her pets. She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens and liked attending country dances. She attended AA meetings and was very proud of being 11 months sober. She made very many close friends at AA and cherished their times together.

She is survived by her three children, Chris Mitchell of Griswold, Conn., Patricia Webster and husband Robert of Jewett City, Conn. and Jay Frantz of Pittsfield; her grandchildren, Casey and husband Cyd, Morgan, Samantha, and Bailey; her brother, Brian Foss and wife Pat of Plainfield, Conn., a special brother-in-law, Preston Clutter of Harmony; her beloved dog, Bart; and several other extended family members.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, John Clutter.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, in the chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road in Augusta, with the Rev. Mark Tanner officiating.

To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous