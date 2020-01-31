ST. ALBANS – Irene Small Mower, 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Gorham House, in Gorham, with her family beside her.

She was born on June 9, 1925, in Troy, the daughter of the late Walter and Angie Small. She went to high school in Unity and graduated from Eastern Maine Beauty School in Bangor. She married her husband, Edwin Mower on Dec. 4, 1948. They had 66 years together and were wonderful parents to four children. They resided most of their lives in St. Albans and enjoyed winters in Zephyrhills, Fla., for many years.

While raising her family she operated her own business, Irene’s Beauty Nook, in both Hartland and in Winslow. In later years, she taught swimming at the Waterville Boys and Girls Club and worked for Julia’s Auctions in Fairfield. Irene was very active and enjoyed many activities including skiing, golfing, snowmobiling, and riding a motorcycle.

She was a terrific mother and a wonderful role model. She enjoyed being a mom and a grammy/mimi. She was loved very much and will be missed by her family.

She is survived by her children, Karen Weymouth and husband Peter of Scarborough, Edwina Brown of Standish, and Chris Mower of St. Albans; daughter-in-law, Irene Mower of Bath; five grandsons, Ian Weymouth of Bath, Eli Weymouth and wife Nicole of Saylorsburg, Pa., Heath Mower of Sugarland, Texas, Matt Brown and wife Maureen of Windham, and Tyler Mower and wife Katie of St. Albans; five great-grandchildren and one on the way, Miranda Hensel, Emily Weymouth, Eli Nicholas Weymouth, Melanie Mower, and Max Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Edwin; her son, Victor; and three siblings, Phillip, Shirley, and Eloise.

The family would like to thank the Gorham House staff for their wonderful care over the past five years. They would also like to thank the caring staff from Beacon Hospice who helped care for her for the last two years.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the Crocker Cemetery in St. Albans.

