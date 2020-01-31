WINDSOR – James “Jimmy” Robert Brown, Sr. passed peacefully on Jan. 28, 2020 after a brave battle with Sepsis at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta, at the age of 80 years and six months.

He was born in Oak Bluffs, Mass. to parents, William B. and Clara (Silva) Brown of Edgartown, Mass. on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard.

After graduation from Edgartown High School he joined his father in the electrical contracting business of Bill Brown’s Electric. He always had a smile on his face and was willing to help where help was needed, and a serious work ethic which he passed on to his grandsons, especially to Scott.

Jimmy was a Master Mason of 53 years at Oriental-Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Oak Bluffs, Mass. He was a Master Electrician in both Massachusetts and Maine and an Electrical Contractor, operating the business after his father’s death until 1999.

Bob was a volunteer Firefighter in Edgartown as well as Windsor and Whitefield, Maine, retiring after a combined total of 50 years’ service, joining Edgartown Fire at the age of 16 years.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Jeanann and her husband Curtis Collison, III, lifetime friends, Walter Smith and Everett (Porky) Francis.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Brown of Windsor; a daughter, Polly and her husband Robert Maciel, Jr. of Martha’s Vineyard and a son, J. Robert Brown, Jr. and his wife Teri of Edgartown, Mass.; grandchildren, Robe, Jesse, and Scott Maciel, Michael and Stephen Brown; 10 great- grandchildren; a cousin, Carol Brown of Ohio; also several nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.

There will be a spring 2020 Committal with a Masonic burial service at Rest Haven Cemetery, Windsor.

Arrangements under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor.

The family suggests memorial donations to:

Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department

PO Box 341

Coopers Mills, ME 04341 or:

a charity of your choice

