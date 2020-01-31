PITTSTON – Virginia (Hinckley) Gero, 83, of Pittston, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after a long illness. She was born in Pittston on Nov. 9, 1936, the daughter of Francis and Beatrice (Crocker) Hinckley.

Virginia graduated from Gardiner High School in June 1956 and married her husband Raymond Gero, Jr. in 1956. She worked for the State of Maine for 27 years, retiring in 1993.

She is predeceased by her parents; four sisters, Beverly Marsh of Pittston, Cora Oakes of West Gardiner, Lois Hinckley of Lewiston, Helen Hughes of Lewiston and four brothers, Francis, Jr., Donald, Edward, Keith Hinckley, all of Pittston; many nieces and nephews.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 63 years Raymond Gero, Jr. of Pittston; a son, Raymond Gero, III, daughter-in-law Kendra Gero; two step granddaughters, Nancy and Audra Danforth, both of Augusta.

Raymond would like to thank all of the staff at Glenridge Rehabilitation and Long-Term Car, for the dedicated care she received; they are special people.

There will be no visiting or memorial service. A burial will be in the Gero Family Cemetery in Pittston at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous