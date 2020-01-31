An 81-year-old Wilton man died in a snowmobile accident Friday afternoon in northern Oxford County.

Raynold Chasse was riding his snowmobile on the Parmacheenee loop trail at about 1 p.m. when he appeared to accelerate into a gradual curve on the trail, lost control and went into the trees and over an embankment, according to the Maine Warden Service. Chasse, who was wearing a helmet, was snowmobiling with two others, one in front of him and one in back, when the crash occurred.

Seeing that Chasse was unresponsive, one of the other snowmobilers traveled to Bosebuck Mountain camps, about eight miles away, to call for help. The Maine Warden Service, the Rangeley Fire Department and an ambulance arrived at the scene at about 2:45 p.m. A group of snowmobilers that included off-duty police and firefighters from Massachusetts also stopped to help, but were unable to revive Chasse.

