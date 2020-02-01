WATERVILLE — Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and KV Connect will host Meet the Reps, an event that brings members of the business community and public together with elected officials at all levels of government, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Chace Community Forum in the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons, at 150 Main St., according to a news release from the chamber.

The two organizations renewed their partnership for the upcoming legislative session in order to continue to encourage communication between business and community leaders, professionals and young professionals, and their government representatives.

Event sponsors are Central Maine Growth Council and Kennebec Savings Bank.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is appreciated. Those who plan to attend are asked to contact Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce at 873-3315 or [email protected].

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advocating for business prosperity and regional economic improvement. Our region includes the towns of Albion, Belgrade, Benton, Branch Mills, Burnham, China, Clinton, Fairfield, Hinckley, Oakland, Rome, Shawmut, Sidney, South China, Thorndike, Unity, Vassalboro, Waterville, Weeks Mills and Winslow. Legislators and councilors from all of these towns and cities have been invited. For more information on the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, including how to become a member, call 873-3315 or visit midmainechamber.com.

KV Connect, greater Waterville’s affiliate of the Realize Maine Network, fosters community among young professionals to create economic growth in the region. To learn more about KV Connect, visit kvconnect.org or e-mail [email protected].

