READFIELD – Attalie G. Boynton, 94, died Jan. 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Winthrop on May 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Harry A. and Lila (Bourne) Gay. She was raised in Readfield, attended Kents Hill School, then graduated from Winthrop High School.

Attalie worked as a part-time secretary for the railroad and then as a full time secretary for the Maine State Police in Augusta. She then took over the Readfield Bus Service from her mother, which she made a career of by running it for over 40 years. Attalie had the bus route from 1982-1987 for the Hall Dale schools and would bus children in the summer for events and activities for the local boys and girls camps.

Early in life Attalie was a member of the Readfield Ladies Limited Rifle and Pistol Club where she won several trophies as well as a member of the East Readfield Church. She also was an avid writer/artist from which several of her articles, poems and stories were published. Additionally she enjoyed square dancing, sewing for her grandchildren, tending her many flowerbeds, cooking for family and friends and was well known for delicious homemade bread. After her retirement in 1998, she loved gardening, (rototilling) and would lovingly share the fresh vegetables and berries with whomever stopped in for a visit.

Attalie lived the last eight years of her life with her son Gary and his wife Lori. Lori’s patience and loving care enabled her to live at home which had been a long time desire of hers.

Attalie was predeceased by her parents; the father of her children, ex-husband Calvin P. Boynton; a daughter Shirley G. Crocker; a granddaughter Sherri Ann Watson; five brothers, Parkman M. Gay, Burton W. Gay, Carleton H. Gay and Robert A. Gay, two sisters, Viola Gay and Lois Gay. She is survived by a sister, Carolyn M. Dalling of Winthrop; three sons, Harry C. Boynton Sr. and his wife Rose of Monmouth, Gary W. Boynton Sr. and his wife Lori of Readfield, Christopher Boynton of Gardiner, a daughter Janice Goldrup of Monmouth; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated, handled by Direct Cremation of Maine in Belfast, and a private burial will be held in the spring.

