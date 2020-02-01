TOGUS – Ronald A. Smith passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 at Togus Springs Palliative Care Unit in Togus, Maine of multiple health conditions.

He signed up with the Navy at the age of 17 after getting signed permission from his mother while living in Exeter, Maine and was very proud to have served his country. He was an avid history buff and enjoyed reading. As a Boston Red Sox fan, he often listened or watched the games whenever possible. He was employed in multiple trades including Singer Sewing machine repair, awning and canvas repair, high pressure boiler operator and the hospitality business. He even ran his own boat canvas and upholstery repair shop in Topsham as well as from a mobile shop he built into a school bus.

Ronald was predeceased by his wife of 44 years Eva M. Smith (Gogan); parents Helen E. Eastman and Harry L. Smith; and son Ronald A. Smith Jr. (Skipper). He is survived by his son Rodd (Buddy) Smith of Texas, Scott Smith of New Hampshire, Chad T. Smith of Maine; sisters Gloria Morrison, June Page; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be arranged for in the spring time.

